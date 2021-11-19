A gift that all of uscan enjoy

THE EDITOR: As we stride to the end of 2021, the entire nation with a population of 1.4 million people must begin to enjoy decent roads, running water and uninterrupted electricity.

During the very early years of our independent nation, our first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, uttered the famous phrase, "money is no problem." And even though the wealth is not being dispatched to the less fortunate, it would be a great human affairs gift for us to enjoy paved roads, pipe-borne water and electricity to light up our homes, villages and communities.

The American Abraham Maslow in his 1943 paper, "A theory of human motivation,” stated that the physiological need comprises food, water, warmth and rest.

Leaders of our cosmopolitan nation must be the driving force to motivate the masses. It may seem difficult at this time, because we are so cultured and embedded in ways that are not conducive to nation progress. It is never too late to transform and transfer most energies for the welfare of all citizens.

GREGORY NEPTUNE

Tacarigua