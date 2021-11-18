Woman reported missing tells police she was raped in Maloney

File photo

A 20-year-old woman who was reported missing on Tuesday told police she was raped by a man in Maloney when she went for a job interview.

Police said the woman’s mother reported her missing at about 10.45 am on Tuesday. The worried mother said she last saw her daughter the day before, and the daughter told her she was going to collect a phone in Maloney Gardens.

Hours after her mother made the report, the missing woman went to the Maloney Police Station and reported she had been raped.

She told the police she went to an apartment in Maloney Gardens at around 6.15 pm for a job interview for a clothing store. While there, the man interviewing her began making sexual advances, which she rejected.

The attacker kept harassing her, she told police, then raped her and held her against her will. The woman said she managed to escape hours later and went to the police station.

She was taken to the Arima Hospital and medically examined before her statement was taken.