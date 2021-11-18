The disease that isinfecting the country

MP Rodney Charles - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I am proud of the two or three contributors to a morning programme on TV last Friday who expressed their disapproval of the indignity to which MP Rodney Charles was subjected to by the person in charge, in typical school mistress fashion towards an infant in class, huffing and puffing at every effort he made to speak, insisting that he should “sit down…shut up and say he was sorry” for his remarks.

The contradiction in his shutting up and at the same time saying he was sorry eludes me for the moment.

I was equally proud, from my last letter, of the two contributors from Tobago for daring to call for change in the oncoming election when normally it was unthinkable for anyone of African descent to express such. Not that I am anti-government, an inference which can be drawn since in the two instances the Government or its personnel seem under scrutiny.

In fact I am all pro good governance, whoever is in charge, and it is instructive that I was ready to condemn the ouster of experienced politicians from the UNC camp for the last general election, supplanting them with the young ’uns who were put there, it seems, to validate the existing leadership which the old stagers would have likely questioned.

But I admire these two groups for calling on the Government and government personnel to account in a prevailing political culture in which leaders and their personnel see no need to give account of their stewardship simply because the “tribe” will vote for them at election time, no matter what.

This is the disease which continues to infect this society in which leaders and their vassals exploit to their advantage the perennial tribal loyalty at every level of the society, “low” and “high.” A mess of pottage for the “low” and the proverbial big ripe and juicy governor plums for the “high,” saying and doing as they please, with absolutely no concern about accounting for their behaviour to anyone.

Which is why critical questions of public interest by those in Parliament and letter writers like myself, inter alia, are treated with such contempt: like the indifference to the legitimate questions about the Police Service Commission imbroglio or to the suggestions which would have been made about a clinical, strategic approach to dealing with the mass gatherings in schools, and the inevitable covid19 fallout, with a cry of lamentation now after the fact.

Or the nonchalance about the Train 1 fiaso and the unnecessary $230 million spent when it was made clear by those who should deliver that there was no gas to be had. Or about the contradiction in the fearful rise in covid19 infections and death when we are one of the few countries in the world subjected to the kind of stringency that has been imposed on the population.

And I could go on and on and on. But the incident in Parliament involving MP Charles is merely a symptom of the disease which continues to infect this country with people in power being able to walk all over citizens whose interests they should protect, with no fear of the political consequences of their actions.

Voices like ours and that of Charles merely blow in the wind, hither and thither and yon, soon to disappear.

DR ERROL N BENJAMIN

via e-mail