Technician granted bail on teen sex charges

File photo

A 25-year-old technician who was charged with sexually grooming a 14-year-old girl, was granted $150,000 bail on Thursday.

A police media release said the man will have to report to the Arouca Police Station weekly and Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie ordered him to stay 200 metres away from the girl. He will reappear in court on December 16.

The release said sometime between September and December last year, the technician was employed at the girl’s home. While working he is alleged to have engaged in sexual activities with her.

The matter was reported to the police on December 30 last year and the man was charged on Wednesday for sexually penetrating a child on five occasions and sexually grooming the child.