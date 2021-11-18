Team Comissiong outlines plans as NAAA election looms

George Comissiong -

AS THE National Association of Athletic Administrations (NAAA) prepare for their Annual General Meeting (AGM) and executive election on November 27, Team Comissiong, led by interim president George Comissiong, has outlined its plans, once given the mandate, to head the local governing body.

Team Comissiong's campaign slogan is 'Youth Meets Experience, Passing The Baton'. Comissiong will be challenging Dr Ian Hypolite for the post of president, which was vacated by Ephraim Serrette in February.

Comissiong's team will comprise Paul Voisin (first vice-president), Durly Lucas (second vice-president), Dexter Voisin (general secretary), Michelle Stoute (assistant general secretary), Marlene Roopchansingh-Williams (treasurer), Allan Baboolal, Jehue Gordon, Jamaal James, Cuquie Melville and Zwede Hewitt (directors).

Team Comissiong's plans feature five strategic pillars.

Pillar 1 is called 'Focusing on Overall Athlete Development', which will deal with building closer collaboration between the athletes and administrators, facilitating athlete involvement in decision making and establishing an athletes' welfare fund.

The second pillar, called 'Enhancing Support Systems', will focus on capacity building and institutional strengthening - administrators, coaches, technical officials - to meet current and future needs.

Pillar 3, entitled 'Building on Past Successes', will deal with continuous improvement of existing processes and activities, identification and rectification of deficiencies; Pillar 4, named 'Taking Athletics back to the Community' will seek to decentralise activities away from the major stadia in TT; and Pillar 5, called 'Creating New Products and Opportunities', will focus on creating a pathway to profitability, diversifying an expanding the NAAA revenue base, and reducing dependence on Government.