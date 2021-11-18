So what is their answer?

THE EDITOR: The COP26 climate summit is over. The main objective of that meeting was to discuss the causes of and ways to reduce the rapid rise in global temperature. Many proposals and recommendations have been suggested. With good intentions, of course.

It was identified that the main causes of this increase in global overheating were a combination of deforestation and air contamination emanating from the overuse of fossil fuels. But considering the global population, it brings to mind the question of supply and demand. How do we continue to support a fast-growing world population, which stands at 7.9 billion, without these two resources?

Five hundred years ago (when the world population was still relatively small), those who had the capability and resources took charge of this world and enslaved native Africans and Asians in the then newly discovered West. Today they are securing their domestic coastal borders to prevent entry to the same ones they brought in chains.

Over hundreds of years, they fought among themselves for control of everything and now this “locking of borders” has spread throughout all the countries on their non-coastal borders.

They always claim to have the answers to global problems. So what is their superior answer to the present increasing global population, supply and demand, and the resulting potential catastrophic global warming?

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas