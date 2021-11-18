Prophets of doom

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: The revelation by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds of an expected surge in criminal activity is in fact an admission of failure by his ministry to arrest crime.

Similarly, the fact that epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds could confidently predict that daily covid19 cases will soar to 1,000 is also an admission of failure by the Ministry of Health to arrest the spread of the virus.

Both these Hinds have the common trait of being prophets of doom.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity