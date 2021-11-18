No safe zone designation for churches

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: It is irresponsible of the Government to continue to allow churches/religious services to continue at 50 per cent capacity without the designation of a “safe zone.”

This reckless policy seems to endorse the view by many religious fanatics that it is safe to congregate unvaccinated. Do church buildings have a special sanitisation method which makes them especially immune?

Other businesses which require the assembling of patrons indoors are expected to meet the stringent requirements of a safe zone.

What is so urgent or exigent that grants this supernatural exception to churches and religious gatherings?

There is no biblical requirement that permits or prohibits Christians from disobeying public health regulations in the operations of the church. Even if such an edict exists it certainly does not apply in these circumstances.

On what basis or rationale has the Prime Minister premised his decisions? There appears to be a hands-off approach in relation to imposing the necessary restrictions on religious groups.

It is reported that the delta variant is at community spread and the infection and death rate have both increased. At the time of writing, the Ministry of Health has reported 22 deaths overnight.

The Prime Minister has a responsibility to act in the best interest of the population without fear or favour to any particular group or grouping of individuals.

I call on the Prime Minister and his medical team to immediately remedy this anomaly.

BISHOP DEVAN NARINE

Pentecostal and Apostolic

Ministries International