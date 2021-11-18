Nigel Maraj elected Secondary Schools' Cricket League president

Newly-elected Secondary Schools Cricket League president Nigel Maraj. - Newsday File Photo

EL DORADO East Secondary’s Nigel Maraj is the new Secondary Schools' Cricket League (SSCL) president.

He was elected on Thursday after the league hosted its AGM and elections. Maraj successfully staved off his lone presidential contender Sharaz Mohammed of Barataria South Secondary.

However, Mohammed was appointed first vice-president. Amin Forgenie (St Benedict’s) ran uncontested for the position of second vice-president while Zaheer Abass (East Mucurapo Secondary) bettered Shane Lutchman (Shiva Boys Hindu) for third vice-president.

Lone nominee Reginald King was elected general secretary while Kathy Ann Cedeno-Cook, Wesley Dookhoo and Jenielle Carrington were elected unopposed for the roles of assistant secretary, treasurer and public relations officer respectively.

The new executive will serve a three-year term.

Outgoing SSCL president Surujdath Mahabir was unable to seek re-election having served two consecutive three-year terms.