Moruga man fined for ganja in car

A Moruga man was fined $10,000 for having 200 grammes of marijuana in a bag on his back .

Anthony Marshall, 27, of Ramdhanie Trace, Indian Walk, pleaded guilty on Thursday before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.

The court heard that Southern Division Task Force police intercepted a car during a roadblock at Bois Jean Jean, Moruga, on Wednesday.

Marshall was in the back seat with the bag on his back. Police searched it and found the marijuana.

PC Narace later charged him.

The magistrate gave Marshall three months to pay the fine or serve six months in prison.

In December 2019, marijuana was decriminalised in Trinidad and Tobago, allowing people to have 30 grammes or less.