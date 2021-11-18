From branch to branch for new debit card

THE EDITOR: I am greatly disappointment with the way some corporate organisations show little regard for their clients and customers, when all that is needed is a bit of thoughtful communication via the print, electronic and social media.

I am a customer/client of the RBC Bank’s Siparia branch. This branch was closed over a year ago and all accounts transferred to the Point Fortin branch. At least so we were informed afterwards.

With the ongoing distribution of new debit cards, customers have been advised to collect their new cards at the branch where the card was originally issued. With the Siparia branch closed I went to Point Fortin. There I was informed that I had to collect the card at the Gulf City branch.

After expressing my dissatisfaction with not being given this information before hand, I was advised I could be given a generic card at the “home” branch but without my name on it as the “naming machine was down.”

I alert other Siparia customers who are yet to collect their debit cards to first contact the Point Fortin branch to determine the exact location of their new chip card.

What do organisations do with all the personal data about clients/customers that is collected and stored in databases?

Couldn’t this information be accessed to send a text message, a WhatsApp message or an e-mail to relevant customers to avoid them wasting their time and money? Is this asking too much?

SIMON NOEL

Siparia