State’s credibility deficit fuels jab hesitancy

Supporters of the PDP and PNM wave their red and green flags in Calder Hall when candidates of both parties arrive file their nomination papers for the THA election. Photo by David Reid - David Reid

WE WAIT with bated breath to see what response will be forthcoming from the relevant authorities in relation to the events on Monday in Tobago.

Throngs of political party supporters turned up at Nomination Day proceedings with the clear sanction of their leaders.

There was no physical distancing, inconsistent mask-wearing and numbers were in excess of what is permissible under public health regulations.

Previously tough-talking police officials looked on, exasperated.

It is any wonder people distrust the State?

The faltering vaccine uptake must be directly linked to the State’s credibility deficit, not just disinformation.

By abruptly ending the state of emergency in the face of a dramatic resurgence of cases, the Government is effectively condemning members of the population to death.

We here refer not just to the unvaccinated people who will die because of covid19, but rather all the people who are being denied regular medical treatment because of an overwhelmed public health system; the people who will find no room at the inn; whose conditions are worsening unknown to them; who will have needed surgery and other vital treatment – because of the continued outlook.

And then there is the matter of the children – and so many other groups – who cannot be vaccinated. They, too, face an increasing risk of death.

How can the Cabinet justify ending the state of emergency before time without having given word of a more aggressive approach to the issue of vaccination?

Government officials are constantly lecturing people, begging them to do the right thing. But perhaps more citizens need to start asking the Government itself to do the right thing: to act decisively once and for all. The right to life, in any legal consideration, trumps all.

Mandatory vaccination for specific sectors, including state workers who are being subsidised at great expense to the Treasury, must be introduced, in addition to limits on who can enter public premises.

The State should further identify geographic areas where vaccination is low and go door to door to disabuse people of their concerns. If we can go door to door to collect land taxes, why can we not do similarly on this vital issue?

As outlandish as it may seem, incentives should also be given, financial or otherwise, for people to turn up at vaccination sites.

The State has a communications strategy in place, but it is piecemeal, old-fashioned and not bold enough. Not a single memorable slogan or jingle has emerged. Where is the meaningful engagement with the creative sector?

It is worth repeating, too, we need co-operation across political aisles.

Ironically, on Monday the warring PNM and PDP demonstrated in Tobago that they seem to be cut from the same cloth.

They should apply that mindset more productively to the vaccination drive.