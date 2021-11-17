Secondary Schools Cricket League to elect new president on Thursday

Surujdath Mahabir (FILE) - Lincoln Holder

THE Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) will be electing a new president, and executive, during its virtual AGM and executive election on Thursday, from 9 am.

Former Trinidad and Tobago off-spinner Surujdath Mahabir will be stepping down after serving his limit of two three-year terms.

Nigel Maraj of El Dorado East Secondary and Sharaz Mohammed of Barataria South Secondary will be contesting the post of president, but there have been no nominees for the position of first vice-president.

Amin Forgenie (St Benedict’s) is the lone contender for the post of second vice-president, while Zaheer Abass (East Mucurapo Secondary) and Shane Lutchman (Shiva Boys Hindu) are battling for the position of third vice-president. For the role of general secretary, Regenal King (Ste Madeleine Secondary) is the lone nominee, while Kathy-Ann Cedeno-Cook (Naparima Girls), Wesley Dookhoo (Preysal Secondary) and Jenielle Carrington (Signal Hill Secondary) are set to be elected unopposed for the roles of assistant secretary, treasurer and public relations officer respectively.