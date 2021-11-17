Police probe Jamboree Park in Valsayn over alleged covid19 breaches

File photo.

Police are investigating a popular events venue in Valsayn which has allegedly violated the public health regulations on several occasions.

During Wednesday’s covid19 briefing, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said authorities including his ministry have received numerous complaints about Jamboree Park in Valsayn hosting events which breach covid19 regulations.

Deyalsingh said he has repeatedly attempted to intervene and reason with the venue’s owner, but his efforts have been futile.

He explained, “I facilitated a meeting with residents (living near the venue) plus the then commissioner of police Gary Griffith to find a resolution.

“About two months ago, I facilitated another meeting at the home of one of the members of the Jamboree Park – which is not far from me, and I am disturbed by it – with the inspector from the St Joseph Police Station and officials from the North-eastern Division.

“This meeting was held to once again tackle the behaviour of the owner of this house.”

But given all the meetings were unable to dissuade the venue’s owners from hosting the events, Deyalsingh said he was left with no choice but to turn the matter over to InspRoger Alexander and DCP McDonald Jacob.

“I have done everything and more as the MP for the area. The owner of the property thumbs his nose at authority.

“I have suggested that we take legal action, and I am prepared to financially help this legal action.”