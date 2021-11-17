PNM Tobago: We will give young people a voice

PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine at a political meeting in Calder Hall on Monday. -

PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine said her party will give young people a voice in the decision-making process moving forward.

Davidson-Celestine gave the assurance on Monday after filing her nomination papers to contest the Signal Hill/Patience Hill seat in the December 6 THA election.

She said, "One of the things that the PNM has been saying to young people is that we want young people to participate in the decision-making process, and when you look at the slate of candidates, on average, it’s a very young team that we’re putting forward."

Davidson-Celestine said her candidates have all represented youths in various electoral districts, "and so I am guaranteeing all of those young persons, even those who are coming forward to vote for the first time, that their views will be a part of the decision-making process going forward, and then again in terms of our manifesto and in terms of our plans going forward."

The Secretary of Sport and Youth Affairs said the PNM has made young people a priority.

"We’ve catered for the young people because we’re talking about ensuring that we can provide jobs. We’re talking even about creating a Division of Information and Technology which will further employ hundreds of persons, and we’re talking about distributing lands to them as well – providing scholarships and ensuring that we have apprenticeship programmes going forward so that the young people under this administration will be well accounted for.”

Asked about the competition in the election, Davidson-Celestine said, "We don’t have a competition. The people of Tobago know that that the PNM has delivered for them over the last 20 years, and one of the things I know and understand is that people would of course feel very comfortable with the PNM governing the affairs of Tobago, because they would be able to sleep very comfortable at night.”

Davidson-Celestine said she is "excited" for the rest of the campaign.

"We’re getting quite a positive feedback within the electoral districts for all of our 15 candidates and so we expect good things on the night of December 6, 2021. And for me now, it's about encouraging those who have not yet heard the message, it's about encouraging those to come out and give support to the PNM, because we are about ensuring that your future is protected.”

A total of 45 candidates from five political parties, according to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) will contest the upcoming elections. The People’s National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots have fielded candidates in all 15 electoral districts, while the Innovative Democratic Alliance will contest 13 of the 15 electoral districts. Both the Class Action Reform Movement and Unity of the People political parties have each fielded one candidate in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant, which is the only electoral district being contested by five candidates. There are no independent candidates contesting these elections.