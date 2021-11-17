PAHO concerned about Trinidad and Tobago covid19 deaths

Dr Carissa Etienne

Dr Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said on Wednesday she is concerned about the increase in cases and deaths related to covid19 in the Caribbean.

Etienne was participating in a virtual press conference when she said Trinidad and Tobago is among the countries that have been announcing high figures in recent weeks.

She said: "TT is witnessing a marked increase in the number of deaths and bed occupancy in Intensive Care Units."

During the last week, the Americas reported 760,000 cases, five per cent fewer than the previous week, and 12,000 deaths, a decrease of 17 per cent.

However, Etienne said the concern is in the Caribbean, where in addition to TT, the Dominican Republic, Barbados and the Cayman Islands are also experiencing complications.

"We are concerned about the Caribbean now the economies are reopening and when the Christmas holidays arrive because most countries have small health systems and they can collapse."

Dr Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of PAHO, acknowledged the vaccination programme is advancing, with 750 million doses administered in Latin America and the Caribbean. He said four countries already have 70 per cent of their population protected and 3.5 million doses will arrive in the region this week.

"But we must continue to advance. No country will be completely protected if there are others with a delay," said Barbosa.

Etienne reported fewer than 20 per cent of people in Guatemala, Jamaica, and St Vincent and the Grenadines have been vaccinated, while in Nicaragua and Haiti the figure is less than ten per cent.

Dr Ciro Ugarte, director of emergencies at PAHO, said it is not recommended the vaccination be mandatory for children in order to return to school.

"There are a number of health measures that have proven to be effective in schools."

Dr Sylvain Aldighieri, PAHO incident director, said the level of transmission of cases and deaths in the Caribbean among children under 14 remains low, although it is higher in 2021 owing to the opening of economies and the restart of face-to-face classes.

Etienne said on Wednesday the region could be facing a pandemic parallel to covid19 as a result of the excessive use of antibiotics, which could be dangerous for the future.

"Many patients are using them as part of the treatment against covid19. They are crucial drugs with the possibility of saving lives, but they must be used carefully, because bacteria can resist them and affect drugs used for common diseases," explained Etienne.

Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Guatemala and Paraguay are reporting an increase in people buying these drugs.

"Health professionals must respect the use of these drugs and only use them when necessary. In addition, the authorities must prevent citizens from buying them without a prescription."