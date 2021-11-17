Let’s behave intelligently and vaccinate

THE EDITOR: Dare I suggest that parents who have been hesitating to vaccinate their children against covid19 reconsider this option?

The news of five children struggling to survive in ICU should make all parents take pause. The deaths of 22 citizens on Saturday and daily infections crossing the 500 mark are frightening and can only get worse. The necessity for thousands more citizens to be vaccinated remains crucial as we head towards the end of the state of emergency.

Children need to be in school for both educational and social reasons. These facts can no longer be ignored. The younger children need to return to school by January.

It is not too late for many more citizens to embrace the idea of being vaccinated. It is sad to read of people being treated privately at home and then having to be rushed in respiratory distress to the overloaded parallel system. If covid19 cannot be successfully treated with antibiotics and ivermectin, as is being reported, what is the point of the exercise?

Infected unvaccinated people at home who are waiting too long to seek hospitalisation when symptoms of viral infection worsen are signing their own death warrants. They are already in great distress when brought to hospital. It is a pity to have to say that those who cannot hear must feel.

There should be no further need of a lockdown if individuals stringently adhere to the covid19 protocols. Citizens must willingly agree not to congregate unnecessarily. They must be vaccinated. Once 80-90 per cent of TT is vaccinated we should see improvements by the end of December. It all depends on how many people decide to behave intelligently.

Globally we all have to learn to live with the virus. I anticipate wearing a mask in crowded places for at least another full year.

It is no longer about what you would like to do. It is all about what must be done to stay alive.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin