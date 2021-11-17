Lengua mason allegedly hits man, cuts off dreadlocks

A 26-year-old mason is expected to reappear before a Princes Town magistrate on Thursday for allegedly hitting a man with a piece of wood.

Darrion Thomas, of Lengua Road near Princes Town, is also alleged to have cut off some of the victim’s dreadlocks during the same incident.

PC Ramsahai charged Thomas with wounding Simon Teeluck with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Thomas faced the magistrate on Wednesday.

She denied bail and remanded him into police custody to reappear on Thursday, when his criminal record tracings are expected to be before the court.

The alleged incident occurred on November 6 at St Croix Road, in the Barrackpore district.

Police contend that the accused hit Teeluck, who fell to the ground with injuries to one of his feet. While he was on the ground, Thomas allegedly cut off some of his locks.

Police were contacted, and Teeluck was taken for medical care.

Barrackpore police investigated, and on Sunday night, arrested Thomas in relation to this and other crimes.