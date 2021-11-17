Industrial Court fines NCRHA for contempt

The Industrial Court FILE PHOTO -

THE Industrial Court fined the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) for contempt of court on Tuesday after it failed to reinstate a senior manager in his post, although it agreed to do so in a consent order approved by the court in March.

Court members Herbert Soverall, Lawrence Achong, Michelle Austin, and Vincent Cabrera fined the authority $20,000.

The manager, Adesh Deonarine, through his union, the Public Services Association (PSA), was represented by attorney Larry Lalla. The NCRHA was represented by attorneys Michael Quamina and Clayton Hackett.

In 2019, the union took action against the NCRHA after Deonarine was suspended and left on administrative leave with basic pay for 21 months without disciplinary charges being instituted against him.

In the 2019 action, the union alleged the NCRHA, in suspending Deonarine for such a long period without disciplinary charges, acted in a manner that was oppressive, procedurally unfair, and in breach of good industrial-relations practices.

In March, the NCRHA conceded it had no defence to the action and entered a consent order, agreeing to pay Deonarine $100,000 in damages, all his outstanding allowances, and to reinstate him with effect from April 16.

In his complaint before the court, Deonarine said when he returned to work he found the majority of the hospitals over which he had authority had been taken away from his purview, and he was shifted from his office at the Mt Hope hospital to a smaller one at the Caura hospital. His staff was also reduced.

Six weeks after his return, through the PSA, Deonarine, instituted contempt-of-court proceedings against the NCRHA.

After hearing arguments from attorneys for both sides, the court held that the contempt was proven and fined the authority.

It also ordered a further sum of $10,000 in compensation for Deonarine. He has since been fully reinstated in his position.