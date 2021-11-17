How to fix roads in TT

THE EDITOR: There are countless road and bridge problems in Trinidad. Potholes and landslips along roads are creating problems for drivers, and some bridges are dangerous to cross. And these problems did not start yesterday or last month but in many cases ten or more years ago.

Do the authorities simply ignore the problem in the early stages and just let it get worse? If there is a landslip beside a road the remedy seems to be to erect a bamboo railing. If its a pothole, blame WASA or heavy trucks, but just leave the problem and hope for a miracle or a serious accident. And if residents agitate by burning tyres, call them unpatriotic but still do nothing. Problem fixed.

The Prime Minister, who has appointed the ministers responsible, should hold them to account or fire them for poor performance.

The solution is for the ministers to get regular updates from the heads of departments and the heads should get updates from the people under them and also do site visits, not just take their word.

And there is the problem of only see our representatives during election campaigns. That’s when we hear glowing talk but once over we don't see the winners again, except on TV – and the problems remain.

Shame on all those who are only there to get rich.

CLERMONT ANDREWS

via e-mail