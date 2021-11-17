Friday funeral for hero uncle who tried to rescue children from car

Patrice "Neto" George -

THE funeral of Patrice “Neto” George, who died after he was pinned under a car he tried to stop from rolling into a river, will take place on Friday.

The funeral will take place at People’s United Fellowship, Dibe Road, Long Circular, St James, at 10 am.

George, 60, was hailed as a hero by one of his nieces after he tried to stop the car while his great-nephew and great-niece were inside.

Police reported that on November 11, the retired Diego Martin Regional Corporation worker died after the car fell on him.

At around 7.30 am, police said, the car was parked off Upper Dibe Road, St James with the children inside.

The driver told Newsday she put the car in neutral and pulled up the handbrakes but may have forgotten to put the car in park gear.

While she was speaking with a neighbour, her son called out to her that the car was rolling. He managed to jump out, leaving his sister behind. She suffered a scratch on her leg.

George was found pinned under the right side of the car after two men pulled the child out. He was declared dead at the St James Health Facility.