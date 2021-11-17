Dry pipes in Maraval until November 18

File photo by Marvin Hamilton

Maraval residents are experiencing a disruption in their pipe-borne water supply.

WASA has attributed the disruption to mechanical problems at its Maraval water treatment plant.

In a statement it said emergency repairs are ongoing and are expected to be completed by November 18.

It also said it may take up to 24 hours after the completion of repairs for the service to return to normal in some affected areas.

WASA apologised for the inconvienince, and told customers a limited truck-borne service is available on request. The affected areas include:Along saddle road, Maraval including::

Moka

La Seiva

Hillsborough

Fairways

Andalusia

Morne Coco Road including Celestine Trace, Faustine Trace and environs

Haleland Park

Collens Road

Lynch Drive

Valleton Avenue