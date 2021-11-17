Deyalsingh concerned by THA nomination-day crowds

Supporters of the PDP and PNM clash in Calder Hall where candidates for both parties filed nomination papers on Monday at the Calder Hall Multipurposes Facility. - David Reid

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is once again pleading with people to avoid gathering in large numbers such as those seen in Tobago on Monday whencandidates filed their nomination papers for the THA elections.

Under the existing public health regulations, no more than ten people are permitted in public gatherings.

But on Monday, scores of people turned up at the four designated electoral offices in Tobago to support candidates filing their nominations.

During Wednesday’s virtual covid19 briefing, Deyalsingh said such disregard for the public health regulations only compounds the fight against the current covid19 surge.

“Any season, whether it’s a political season or Christmas season or a time of celebration, is a cause for concern.

“We are always concerned at the Ministry of Health of any congregation where the public health measures are not adhered to,” said Deyalsingh.

With the continued rollback of covid19 restrictions, including the lifting of the SoE on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said people must exercise personal responsibility.

“The population have to go back, and we have to emphasise the three Ws if we are to manage this spike especially in the light of a low vaccination rate.

“If you would recall, in March, without vaccines, we had a rolling average of three cases per day.

"It’s now 488, and we did that back in March by observing the three Ws.

“What were they? Washing your hands, wearing your mask, and watching your distance (which meant) no congregation.”

Asked if any special restrictions will be put in place for the elections, Deyalsingh said, “The (covid19 preventative) measures...are in place for Trinidad and Tobago, so it is up to the TTPS in Tobago to police and implement the measures.”