Courts Optical donates 320 pairs of sunglasses

Shahad Q Ali, public relations officer, Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd; Salina Roberts, TT Women’s Cricket; Wendy Shallow, TT Road Runners Club; Clive Fletcher, managing director, Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd, Kelvin Loutan, University of TT, Aviation Campus; Mala Partap, Cocoa Development Company of TT; and Neikesha Rampersadsingh, buying manager, Courts Optical, at the presentation of the sunglasses. -

Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd Courts Optical presented 320 pairs of sunglasses to organisations which have contributed to Trinidad and Tobago's growth.

Those benefiting were UTT Aviation Campus, the Cocoa Development Company, the Trinidad and Tobago Road Runners Club and the TT Women’s Cricket Association. The organisations were selected on the basis of their contributions to the development of TT in agriculture, education and sports, said a media release.

Each entity received 80 pairs of sunglasses from high-end brands such as Adidas, Converse, Vogue and Guess. The sunglasses will be provided to athletes, farmers and students who are exposed to the harsh elements of the outdoor environment. Courts Optical's stylish eyewear protects against harmful UV rays, the release said, and the sunglasses were donated to encourage and support the work of the organisations’ most important stakeholders to protect the health of their eyes.

Clive Fletcher, managing director of Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd said the beneficiaries deserved the support.

“These organisations embody the definition of sustainability within the context of our society and our economy. Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd will continue to support these organisations where possible. The engineering students, the hard-working agriculturalists and our budding sports heroes all deserve these tokens of our appreciation. We hope that this gesture will encourage them to continue their craft and work towards success,” Fletcher said in the release.

Courts Optical said it fundamentally believes that the gift of sight is one of the most powerful senses of the human body.

The eyes are "commonly referred to as the 'windows to the soul,' as they play a pivotal role in our education, communication, overall mobility, and human capacity," the company said. "They also act as a great indicator to other health risks such as diabetes and hypertension, thus regular check-ups are important."

The company offers eyewear and clinical services at its branches.