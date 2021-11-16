Work continues in Beetham to reroute sewer

WASA repairs continue at the sinkhole on Main Street, Beetham Gardens near the Archbishop Anthony Pantin Centre for Peace Roman Catholic Chapel. - AYANNA KINSALE

Beetham Gardens residents are still enduring problems caused by a ruptured sewer that has been affecting them since early September.

The problem started when the line along Main Street caused a large sewage-filled sinkhole.

After WASA repaired the sinkhole, residents still complained of sewage backing up onto their properties.

On October 15, WASA returned to Beetham Gardens to begin its replace and re-route work on the deteriorated concrete sewer pipeline.

When Newsday visited on Monday, the entrance to Beetham Gardens via the Eastern Main Road still remained impassable to traffic.

The roads were covered in mud, water and sludge which stretched along Main Street towards First Street. As part of the re-route work, a 26-foot deep trench had been dug along CCC Boulevard. Pumps were being installed at the site to empty out the sewage and water from the trench.

The strong odour of sewage was still present.

One resident told Newsday the smell has become unbearable

“The stench from the sewage water that WASA pumping out into the canal is horrible. We have to be living with that smell,” he said.

When Newsday contacted Daniel Plenty, WASA corporate communications manager, he said when replacing the dilapidated pipelines, WASA had to find a new route.

“The pipelines are being changed, but the route is not along the same as the existing (one),” he said.

In a statement, WASA said the work is expected to be completed by December 2.