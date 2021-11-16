'Win Tings' with AMCO and Magnum

Alston’s Marketing Company (AMCO) Ltd has teamed up with Magnum Tonic Wine for the Tek Charge and Win Tings Dis Season promotion.

Consumers will have a chance to share in over US$100,000 in weekly cash and instant prizes.

Magnum's regional marketing manager Kamal Powell said in a media release that the brand always finds ways to reward its customers.

“Christmas has always been a celebratory period full of surprises. Given the ongoing pandemic, I know a lot of people will not be able to do the usual and as a brand, we decided to step forward and reward our customers with prizes both monetary and physical, which we know they will appreciate.” he said.

Prizes include weekly cash giveaways, TVs, supermarket vouchers, Bluetooth speakers, cooler bags and T-shirts.

Each week, the winners will be announced via radio on Slam 100.5 FM during the Magnum segments between 1-2 pm on Fridays or Saturdays, as well as on Magnum’s Instagram page, and via the Magnum Whatsapp.

All participants must be 18 and older and Magnum advises all consumers to "drink responsibly" and to make sure to have fun also, the release said.

“Promotions are supposed to be fun and engaging. I can’t wait to see the happy smiles on the faces of those who will win on social media,” AMCO brand manager Javan Edgar said in a release.

The promotion targets six main markets in the region: Belize, TT, St Lucia, Guyana, Barbados and Antigua.

To enter, customers must buy three bottles of Magnum at participating locations, and take a picture of their receipt as proof of purchase and upload a clear picture of the receipt to the Whatsapp number provided.

The promotion will run until December 26, with winners to be announced every week.

