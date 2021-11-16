West Indies, USA to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard plays a shot against Sri Lanka in the recent ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. -

The 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup will be hosted, for the first time, in the United States.

On Tuesday, the sport’s governing body announced a joint bid made by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and USA Cricket to host the prestigious tournament was successful.

A statement issued by CWI said, “This strategic partnership and vision of CWI and USA Cricket for the 2024 T20 World Cup is geared towards growing the game in the Americas by re-energising the sport with a new generation of fans in the West Indies and unlocking cricket’s potential in the USA.”

CWI president and ICC board member Ricky Skerritt welcomed the opportunity for the Caribbean to host a premier world cricket event.

“This time it will be in partnership with our neighbours to the north USA Cricket, led by my colleague Paraag Marathe.

“We know that our strategic partnership has helped ICC to accept our bid, and we must soon get to work to make this exciting ICC decision a truly successful one for all concerned,” Skerritt said.

This will be the fourth occasion that the West Indies will be hosting a global ICC cricket event.

The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will be the ninth edition and the first to feature 20 teams, competing in four groups. The third edition was hosted in the Caribbean in 2010.