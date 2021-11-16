Tobago's covid19 death toll now 107

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 107 after an 80-year-old man with comorbidities died from the virus.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said Tobago now has 32 new cases and 381 active cases.

The division said 28 patients were in state isolation, 347 in home isolation and six in ICU. Seven patients have been discharged.

To date, a total of 17, 884 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 3,590 have tested positive. There are 3,102 recovered patients.

The division said to date 22,839 people on the island are partially vaccinated while 21,701 are fully vaccinated.