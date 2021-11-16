Retired Justice Jones appointed chair of PSC

Retired justice of appeal Judith Jones.

Retired Justice of Appeal Judith Jones has been appointed chair of the Police Service Commission (PSC), replacing Bliss Seepersad, who resigned in September.

A media release from the Office of the President on Tuesday afternoon reported that Jones, along with management consultant Maxine Attong, accountant Maxine King, attorney Rajiv Persad and criminologist Ian Ramdhanie, received her instruments of appointment and was sworn in during a brief ceremony at the Office of the President, Queen's Park Savannah.

Media houses were not invited to cover the ceremony.

Newsday visited the area and saw the members enter the office. They spent about 30 minutes there. They declined to speak while leaving.

Contacted for comment, Persad said while he did not want to make any remarks on his appointment.

"Thank you for making the enquiry, but generally I wouldn't make comments because I'm now part of a commission, so it's not really for me to speak on my personal views, etcetera.

"Generally, we were sworn in this morning and the process will now begin towards doing what needs to be done under the commission. So basically, as I said, I appreciate why you're calling, but it wouldn't be appropriate for me to make any comments."

Newsday also contacted Attong, who said she was unable to speak at the time.

Seepersad resigned on September 30. Former commissioners Courtney McNish, Dr Susan Craig-James and Roger Kawalsingh resigned on September 22, 25 and 27 respectively amid controversy surrounding the appointment of a new police commissioner.