Poor decision by minister

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

Sending children back to school so soon was a poor decision. Why did you decide to reopen schools period?

You displayed poor judgment by making this premature decision. I wait to see if you will humbly acknowledge your error and rescind your decision.

Too often politicians do not admit their errors. Once they get into office they suddenly know everything and can be impervious to good counsel. And nobody can criticise their poor decision-making skills or decisions because they always know best.

Hopefully you are reasonable, minister, for your recent decision to send all forms 4 to 6 students back to school was a lousy one. You clearly did not get good counsel from your advisers and didn't see the errors in their judgment.

You took this decision close to the end of the year. Why didn’t you just let the year wrap up and observe how things go, especially with the arrival of the delta covid19 variant?

To date, 50 students have fallen ill with covid19 and several schools have once again shut down, albeit momentarily, because of these cases.

What were you trying to prove, minister? Why didn't you just leave the students home for now? Why did you rush? What did it accomplish?

CAROLINE HERNANDEZ

Arima