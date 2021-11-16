PNM Tobago candidate Morris: People want me back

PNM candidate for Darrel Spring/Whim Kelvon Morris dances his way to Tam Building, Glen Road, Scarborough to file his nomination papers on Monday. -

PNM candidate Kelvon Morris said the people of Darrel Spring/Whim want him back as their electoral representative.

Morris was speaking to Newsday on Monday after filing his nomination papers at the Tam Building in Glen Road, Scarborough.

It turned out to be a festive occasion, with each candidate arriving with a band of supporters to escort them. PNM candidates were ushered in to the sounds of African drums and tambrins. A moko jumbie and colourful dancers added to the Carnival atmosphere.

A dancing Morris gave his supporters something to cheer with an impromptu heel-and-toe dance as he entered.

He told Newsday the nomination process went smoothly and he is eager to serve again.

"It was my second time going through this process; the experience was smooth, and I was satisfied with the protocols that were put in place.”

Morris said he is now ready to intensify his campaign.

Discussing his achievements since winning what was previously Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden in the January 25 election, Morris said he was able to stay on the ground and work with the communities.

"I started projects such as the Meals on Wheels, where we distributed meals to families in need every Sunday.

"The community contingency fund was also established, along with the setting up of community disposable bins, and the community home improvement fund.”

Morris said the people in his electoral district have appreciated his efforts.

"My presence in the community for the past nine months speaks for itself. The constituents were appreciative of my efforts and have fully endorsed me for a second chance, so I feel confident in my chances to continue the good work.”

Newcomer Lawrence Hislop, the PNM candidate for Mason Hall/Moriah, also filed his papers at Tam Building.

He said, “It is a new experience for me and it is one of the steps in becoming the area representative.

He added, "I am putting in the groundwork, the feedback is positive, and I am confident of bringing home the seat for my party.”

Other PNM candidates to file their nomination papers there included Marslyn Melville-Jack (Scarborough/Mt Grace); Charles Adams (Goodwood/Mt St George); Brian Thomas(Bethesda/Les Coteaux); and Joel Jack (Bacolet/Bagatelle).

The Nomination Day action attracted not only PNM and PDP supporters, but also curious onlookers. Some told Newsday they were there just to enjoy the vibes.

Although PNM supporters were confident of victory at the polls, there were a cautious few who warned it will not be over "until the fat lady sings."

The December 6 elections will be the first in Tobago's history to feature 15 seats.

The previous election ended in a six-six tie between the PNM and PDP.