No right turns but no signs?

THE EDITOR: I need the relevant authority to clarify some things for the benefit of all drivers.

I understand that if you are driving towards St James between the Roxy roundabout and the Police Barracks you cannot legally turn right to the Harvard Club because there is a double solid line painted on the road – but there is no sign.

Doesn’t this mean no overtaking? I don’t recall the double line meaning no right turn also.

Also at the top of Gatacre Street I hear you are also not supposed to turn right onto Tragarete Road. If this is correct then why isn’t there a sign? Are drivers supposed to guess?

I’m suggesting a simple but effective sign that does not cost a million dollars.

Similarly, if you’re travelling south on Maraval Road you’re not supposed to turn right onto Tragarete Road at that intersection. Again there is no sign saying so.

I urge the relevant authority to clarify this by a notice via the media to avoid unnecessary time in court should someone be charged – because that is where it will end up.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook