New Grant pensioner in deadly attack out of hospital

The pensioner who survived a deadly cutlass attack at his home in New Grant on November 7 was discharged from hospital over the weekend.

A relative said Manichand Jagroop, 72, was on the mend.

The other survivor, his daughter Indra Jagroop, 42, remained at the San Fernando General Hospital up to Monday.

The suspect, a close relative, 33, went on a rampage on November 7 when he chopped and killed Jagroop’s daughter Monica Jagroop, 35, and his son-in-law ( Indra’s husband) Anterro "Terro" Mc Queen, 52, on the spot, at Farmer Trace.

The suspect remains on the run.

On Friday, Indra joined relatives for the funeral of her murdered husband.

The mother of two, 42, whose left hand was severed and reattached, returned to the hospital after the funeral held at Bethany Independent Baptist Church in Ste Madeleine.

Mc Queen, who was originally from St Clement, had seven other children from a previous relationship.

Mc Queen, Indra and their two children lived on the ground floor of the family’s house in New Grant. Jagroop and his wife Myna live on the top floor, while Monica lived across the road with her two children.

Police linked the attack to a land dispute, but relatives have different theories. Some believe he was drunk, and others believe his actions resulted from two rituals involving an animal sacrifice.

Relatives were tightlipped about Monica’s funeral, but one relative said it is set for Tuesday.

Investigations are ongoing.