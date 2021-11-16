Herd immunity is possible, PM

Prime Minister Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Prime Minister Rowley.

We are currently around 600,000 people immunised, with the goal of “herd immunity” at 800,000, which seems elusive at this time.

However, I am convinced we can achieve it. Challenge the population that if we reach 800,000 immunisations by December 31, then we will have Carnival in August 2022. Our unvaccinated will surprise you.

What do you have to lose?

Set the target and let all our unvaccinated people prove you wrong. This is a win-win for our country’s health, for our economy (US$50 million earned per Carnival) and all our young people’s best mental health.

I have spoken to several people who have said they would take the vaccine if we could have Carnival next August.

Throw down the gauntlet to our people and brace yourself for a surprise, PM.

ROGER GORDON

Cascade