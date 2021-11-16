Decomposing body of ‘healthy’ Princes Town man found at home

Barrackpore police found the decomposing body of a 35-year-old in his Princes Town home over the weekend.

Police identified the deceased as Imzan Khan, who was unemployed and lived alone at Realize Road.

A report said around midday on Saturday, relatives visited him and contacted the police after getting a foul stench coming from the house.

Barrackpore police, among them Cpl Suliman, PC Maraj and WPC Mohammed, responded and found the decomposing body on a couch in the living room.

Relatives said they last saw him alive about two days before. They also told the police that Khan had no medical problems and was "healthy."

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

WPC Mohammed is continuing investigations.