Covid19 test every 3 days for unvaccinated Atlantic LNG workers

Atlantic LNG, Point Fortin - File photo/Jeff Mayers

From Tuesday, unvaccinated Atlantic LNG personnel will be required to do a covid19 antigen test every three days while vaccinated personnel will have to do so every week.

The stringent measures come as the company raises its covid19 alert level system to five – the highest level – in response to the recent surge in covid19 cases and deaths.

The change in alert level and the resulting measures were announced on Monday via an internal memo which Newsday obtained.

When Newsday contacted company officials to verify the memo, they were unwilling to do so.

Instead, one official told Newsday, “Doesn’t every company have covid19 measures? What is the news? What is the angle?

“We have raised our alert levels in the past, so I’m trying to understand what the news is.”

The memo further said that all unvaccinated personnel will have to pay for their own antigen test from December 2 but the same rule will not apply for vaccinated personnel.

The memo explained, “Atlantic has taken the decision to also play for antigen testing for vaccinated service provider personnel until otherwise communicated.”

The company is calling on all of its unvaccinated employees and service providers to become “real life heroes” and become vaccinated.

Apart from testing requirements, the company will only be allowing “critical work activities” at all its locations from Tuesday.

Service providers arriving from out of country must remain off site for three days and must do a covid19 test at the end of the period.

They will only be allowed on site if they get a negative test result.