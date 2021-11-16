Chinese national shot in the face week after SUV fire-bombed

ONE week after his SUV was set ablaze, a Chinese national was shot in the face near his Barataria home.

According to police reports, the 33-year-old stepped out of his Seventh Avenue, Barataria, home to throw away garbage when he was approached by a gunman and shot in the face on Sunday afternoon.

The victim ran a short distance and sat down and waited for assistance. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force who responded to the shooting.

Police said the shooter was waiting on his victim in a parked car near his home and escaped after the attack, which took place at about 1 pm.

On November 7, the man reported to police that his Honda CRV was set afire the previous day. He said at about 9 pm on November 6, he was at home when he was alerted to his SUV on fire. The fire services were contacted and put out the blaze.

Police believe the two incidents are connected, however, they have not established a motive.