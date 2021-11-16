Carnival En Punta Cana set for December

Carnival in Punta Cana will be a carnival-infused vacation weekend in December at a resort in the Dominican Republic. -

The Carnival En event will host a premium all-inclusive Caribbean Carnival weekend in December in the resort town of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The event, Carnival En Punta Cana, which takes place from December 10-13 is described as "a hyper-inclusive carnival-infused vacation weekend experience," said a media release.

The event organisers said that after the successful event Cancun, Mexico edition in April 2021, Carnival En Cancun, they are planning a "creative yet authentic Caribbean Carnival experience in a controlled environment complete with all of the beloved elements commonly associated with the festival," the release said.

Venue is the Barceló Bavaro Grand Resort and offerings will inlcude cuisine, cocktails and Caribbean-style party vibes. The adult-only beachfront resort, located at one of the top ten beaches in the world, also offers amenities for patrons who seek some leisure and down time in between the weekend’s activities, the release said. Patrons will also have a choice of breakfast parties, boat rides, pyjama parties and Carnival costume-themed parties.

Strict covid19 protocols will be in place for this hybrid of "relaxation meets revelry" and for the option of enjoying the mas without being amongst the masses, the promoters said.