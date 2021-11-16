Breaking the cycles of violence

Prime Minister Rowley -

DAVID C O'NEAL

AN APPRECIABLE number of citizens who reside in posh and upscale communities acquired their fortune and wealth by way of multigenerational inheritance. Their children of school age attend prestigious schools and are never void of proper role models to steer them along the right path and to furnish them with the capacity to assume the helm of their families’ business when the occasion inevitably arises.

It is critical to note that as there are "kids" who are the descendants of wealthy parents in upper class communities, in direct contrast are "kids" who were born into impoverished and poverty-stricken families in crime-stained communities with no exemplars in whose footsteps they can safely and reliably tread.

As you are aware, Prime Minister Rowley, the issue of lineage and place of birth are two concerns over which citizens have no vested power, control or authority?

The absence of a demonstration of human compassion to youths who were born and nurtured in warring and indigent communities is regrettable and pathetic. There are communities in which animosity and hostility reigned against adjacent communities for over 100 years, a clear and unambiguous illustration of “passing the baton on.”

As you are aware, Prime Minister, that the term multigenerational inheritance conveys connotations both negative and positive? There are strong and seemingly potent arguments, however, that behaviours are not inherited but learned. Many contend that behaviour and traits are replicated from the community and neighbourhood and that there is no correlation or link between human behaviour and genetics.

One researcher holds a different opinion and claims that genetics were more influencial in shaping key traits than a person’s home environment or surroundings. Another researcher, Prof Timothy Bates of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Science, says “the genetic influence was strongest on a person’s sense of self-control.

This sole affirmation speaks volumes, as being deficient in the sense of self-control being a basic and fundamental negative character quality which depicts every aspect of an individual’s general life.

However, Prime Minister, it is of minor consequence whether nature or nurture is the causative factor of the criminogenic tendencies exhibited by some of our youths in certain sectors of the society. The broader picture being our boys and girls in these communities are in dire need of sustained professional guidance and direction.

The Government may be perceived as a black government and in such circumstances extending a hand to black "kids" may appear prejudicial or nepotistic.

However, having regard to the need to build strong-willed children in communities blemished with criminal activity and the need to initiate proceedings to break the cycle of lawlessness and brutality against neighbouring communities and being mindful of the protection and safety of the population, your government must bite the proverbial bullet.

It must play a major role in the positive development of our juveniles in these communities, who no doubt would develop a propensity for negative conduct or unhealthy inate inclinations which unquestionably would usher them to many pitfalls along the path of their early lives.

Bending young trees with a view to facilitate growth in a particular direction entails tremendous dedication and the requisite competence. Breaking century-long cycles of violence and hostility towards neighbouring communities requires no less dedication and artistic ability.

A well-co-ordinated programme constituting the input of educators current and retired, the church, sports coaches and other professionals would yield fantastic results, capitalising on sports to capture the interests of the subjects: the "kids." Lady luck has shone on TT and we can pride ourselves for being blessed with professionals in various fields, among whom are patriots who are within reach to undertake such a mission irrespective of how arduous or formidable they may appear.

With this harmonious programme “off the ground,” "kids" residing in communities torn with conflict and hostility would become affable and chummy with "kids" residing in another warring community, forming bonds which may later pave the way for the emergence of love relationships culminating into inter-community marriages.

In this short discourse, the term “kids” has been used in excess of eight times and this is chiefly due to the significant and key role they must play in the cycle-breaking issue and the issue of the termination of community warfare. Prime Minister, your blessing is crucial to incentivise and motivate the patriots within the population to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the way forward.

Immense attention should be paid to a statement made by American social reformer Douglas Frederick, who once said, “It is easier to train little children than to repair a broken man,” a statement made in 1899 and its relevance today has not been eroded.

The aforementioned programme, Prime Minister, must be activated with urgency as it would surely set the tone for enhanced safety and security for the population, simultaneously fulfilling the need for the spiritual, mental and social development of our men and women of tomorrow, today’s youngsters, today’s "kids."