414 new covid19 cases, 15 more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

There are 414 additional covid19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, from samples taken between November 11 and 15.

This is the highest number of cases since the 535 reported on November 12.

The Ministry of Health's covid19 update also reported that there were 7,171 total active cases.

There were 15 new covid19-related deaths, bringing the total number to 1,885.

These were six elderly men, five elderly women, three middle-aged men and a young man. Eight had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, seizure disorders and cerebral palsy, five had one comorbidity and two had no known comorbidities.

As of Tuesday afternoon there were 461 covid19 patients warded in hospitals, with 86 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

The update also reported that 37 people were discharged from public health facilities, There were also 162 recovered community cases.

There have been 54,028 recovered patients in all.

The total number of people who received the first shot of a two-dose vaccine are 633,715; 590,144 people have received their second dose; and 39,237 people have received their only shot of a single-dose vaccine.