THA elections to feature 45 candidates

The Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. FILE PHOTO/JEFF MAYERS -

Forty-five candidates from five political parties will contest the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

The candidates were confirmed on Monday after filing their nomination papers at four electoral offices on the island.

The elections will be the first in Tobago's history to feature 15 seats.

The change from 12 to 15 electoral districts came after the January 25 polls ended in a six-six stalemate between the People's National Movement (PNM) and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP). The PNM and PDP have fielded candidates in all 15 electoral districts.

The newly-formed Innovative Democratic Alliance, headed by Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus, will contest 13 electoral districts, with no candidates vying for Belle Garden/Glamorgan and Roxborough/Argyle.

The Class Action Reform Movement and Unity of the People political parties have each fielded one candidate in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant – the only electoral district being contested by five candidates.

There are no independent candidates contesting these elections.