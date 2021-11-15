Police resume good character certification service

File photo via Pexels

THE police service has fully resumed its certificate of character service.

The service resumed on Monday at all police stations within the nine divisions in the country, according to a release from the TTPS.

This shifts from the previous two stations per division arrangement. However, the online application process remains the same.

To apply for the certificate of character service, visit the TTPS’ website at https://www.ttps.gov.tt/ select the Services tab, then certificates tab, followed by certificate of character request tab to access the application page.

Once the request is completed, the applicant will be required to check his/her email address for a confirmation PDF document, which must be printed on legal size paper to be presented to the police officer at the selection police station on the day of your appointment.

Walk-in applicants will not be entertained at this time.