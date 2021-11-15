Luca Shamsi, Jordane Dookie claim 18 and Under Lease tennis titles

Jordane Dookie (above) defeated Charlotte Ready 6-1, 6-2 during the girls and 18 and under singles match, at the Lease Operators Ltd tennis tournmanent, on Sunday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

LUCA Shamsi and Jordane Dookie won singles titles in the 18 and Under category when the Lease Operators Jnr Tennis tournament concluded at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, on Sunday.

Shamsi won the boys title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Sebastien Byng and Dookie prevailed with the girls crown after defeating Ella Carrington 6-0, 7-5. In the 16 and Under division, Zara Ghuran and Beckham Sylvester walked away with titles. Top seeded Ghuran outlasted second seeded Christiana Hills in a close contest 3-6, 6-2, 10-8. Sylvester also needed three sets to get his hands on the trophy. Sylvester won the first set 6-3, but Zachery Byng took the second 6-4 to set up a deciding set which Sylvester won 13-11.

SEMFINAL RESULTS

Boys 16 and Under Singles

Zachery Byng def Luca Denoon 1-6, 6-3, 12-10

Beckham Sylvester def Alex Chin 6-3, 3-6, 10-2

Girls 16 and Under Singles

Christiana Hills def Brianna Harricharan 4-6, 6-4, 11-9

Zara Ghuran def Kennedi McPhee 6-2, 6-0

Boys 18 and Under Singles

Sebastien Byng def Nathan Valdez 6-4, 3-6, 10-4

Luca Shamsi def Christopher Roberts 6-1, 6-0

Girls 18 and Under Singles

Ella Carrington def Shauna Valentine 6-0, 6-3

Jordane Dookie def Charlotte Ready 6-1, 6-2