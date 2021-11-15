Human trafficking –Violation of life and dignity

Beginning today, Newsday will publish every Monday a column provided by the Ministry of National Security's Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU). This will highlight the purpose of the unit, its success stories, the dangers of human trafficking to this country and its people, and what can be done to deal with this type of crime.

Look out for the CTU's column also in Newsday's online edition and social media.

Trafficking in people/human trafficking/trafficking in human beings is a serious violation of their human rights and dignity. It violates a person’s right to freedom of movement, freedom of choice, freedom of speech, freedom of identity.

Human trafficking is considered a serious crime and an indictable offence in TT. It is a heinous crime which affects local, regional and international peace and security.

The Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU), a specialised unit under the Ministry of National Security, is responsible for addressing human trafficking in TT. CTU personnel include civilians, police and immigration officers and the unit works closely with several elite units of the TT police service.

Human trafficking or trafficking in persons is defined in local legislation, the Trafficking in Persons (TIPs) Act Chapter 12:10, which came into law on January 2, 2013. The short description of the Act says, in part, it is intended: “to give effect to the UN Protocol to prevent, suppress and punish trafficking in persons, especially women and children.”

It should be noted that the “protocol” being referred to here is commonly known as the Palermo Protocol, which was adopted by the UN in 2000. Since that time, more than 90 per cent of countries, including this country, have enacted domestic legislation criminalising human trafficking.

In keeping with the Palermo Protocol, human trafficking, as defined in the Act, consists of three major components: the act, the means and the purpose.

The act is what is done to a person and it refers to the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of people.

Anyone who engages in any of these activities with the intention of, or resulting in, the exploitation of another person is participating in the crime of human trafficking.

The means is how the act is committed and comprises: the threat or use of force or other forms of coercion, abduction, fraud, deception, the abuse of power, the abuse of a position of vulnerability or the giving or receiving of payment or benefits...to achieve the consent of a person having control over another person.

While traffickers can acquire their victims by force, they also use deception and false promises to lure people their way.

With respect to trafficking in children, the means component is not necessary. For the purposes of the legislation, children are people under the age of 18. This is considered a child protection measure where the act of recruiting, transporting or holding a child for exploitation is all that is required for committing a human trafficking offence.

Finally, the purpose of human trafficking is why the act is committed against the person – which is ultimately for the purpose of exploiting that person. This may take several forms, such as forced labour, slavery, domestic servitude, commercial sexual exploitation or exploiting the prostitution of others, pimping, procuring, profiting from prostitution and maintaining a brothel, illicit removal of human organs, child pornography or transporting illegal items.

By the Counter Trafficking Unit, Ministry of National Security

The Counter Trafficking Unit Hotline is: 800-4288 (4CTU)