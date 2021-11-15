Hill appointed director of the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning

Dr LeRoy Hill -

The UWI St Augustine Campus has appointed Dr LeRoy Hill as the new director of its Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL), his appointment took effect from September 1.

A media release said Hill holds a PhD in education (eLearning) from the University of Nottingham, an MA in instructional technology (curriculum & instruction) from Virginia Tech University and a BSc in social studies education from Andrews University.

Hill’s academic qualifications also include a postgraduate teaching certificate from The UWI and a certificate in University & College Administration from the University of Manitoba. Hill’s commitment to sustained record of effective and strategic leadership in the higher education setting was recently recognised by his award of Principal Fellow in Higher Education Academy Professional Framework.

Hill has taught online in the fields of instructional/learning design & educational leadership for over ten years. His research interests include socio-cultural activity theory, distance & online education, learning designs and teacher education.

Hill is host of the podcast - Let’s Talk eLearning. The podcast which is available on a number of popular platforms shares success tips on eLearning and distance education and was created as a way to demystify and to assist education practitioners to understand some key issues, challenges and opportunities in distance learning.

Hill brings to The UWI a wealth of knowledge, socio-technical skills and experience having served various roles and positions in the higher education setting. He succeeds the late Dr Margo Burns. The campus recognises and is grateful for her contributions.