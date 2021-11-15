Dylan Carter wins one gold, two silver in Holland

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter. (AP Photo) -

DYLAN Carter won another medal at the International Swimming League (ISL) in Eindhoven, Holland, splashing his way to silver in the men’s 50-metre freestyle event, on Sunday.

Carter, representing London Roar, finished tied for second in 22.52 seconds to earn 6.5 points for his club.

Matteo Rivolta of Aqua Centurions also stopped the clock in 22.52. Claiming top spot was Tom Shields of Los Angeles Current in 22.51 which added nine points to his team’s total.

In the men’s 50m skin butterfly, Carter won round one in 22.25 (nine points).

In skins races the swimmers are allowed only three minutes between events.

The top four advanced to round two with Carter ending fourth in 23.49 (five points). He missed a place in the final for the two fastest swimmers.

In the final, Rivolta won in 23.39 (14 points) and Shields was second in 23.84 (seven points).

On Saturday, Carter snatched silver in the men’s 50m freestyle in 21.11 (6.5 points) along with Lorenzo Zazzeri of Toronto Titans who clocked the same time.

Chalmers won the race in 21.10.

Carter also helped London Roar win gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle in 3:05.43. Carter swam the anchor leg in 45.80 seconds, the fastest time of the quartet.