BYisrael: Roxborough hospital underutilised because of poor planning

Udecott construction manager Brent Siboo, right, handed over the keys to the Roxborough hospital to Cherryl-Ann Solomon-Mitchell, Administrator, Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development in May. Also present was Westly Orr, interim CEO, TRHA. - THA

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Dr Faith BYisrael has criticised the PNM-led Tobago House of Assembly for the "lack of planning" that went into the new $98 million Roxborough hospital.

Her comments came after Secretary of Health Tracy Davidson-Celestine revealed on Thursday that finding specialists for the hospital has been challenging.

In order to meet this demand, Davidson-Celestine said a new THA administration, under her watch as Chief Secretary, will introduce medical scholarships to help fill the void.

But BYisrael said this problem could have been avoided.

The sod was turned for the hospital in July 2019.

"I think this new realisation is proof that they had not accurately planned for this Roxborough hospital," BYisrael said.

"If they had planned several years ago they would have known what specialities would be offered and what specialists would need to be procured to provide those services. That work should have started when construction started, knowing how difficult it is to get those specialists.

"We planned poorly and true PNM style, we're building a building and not thinking about what happens after."

BYisrael claimed health specialists on the island are "getting frustrated and started leaving because of the working conditions."

She said there are several issues including malfunctioning equipment which need to be addressed.

BYisrael was also unimpressed with the offer of medical scholarships, noting that specialising in these fields can take four to five years.

She also criticised the removal of the THA scholarship programme of which she was a beneficiary under former chief secretary Hochoy Charles.

"It was her administration that ended the practice of giving scholarships to Tobagonians. I got a schol to leave Tobago. PNM is an organisation that scrapped that project.'BYisrael said Charles' vision was to form a skilled Tobago working force.

"The aim was to come back to Tobago and work."

Davidson-Celestine said the scholarships will include environmental management and engineering “because the world over is moving to green technology and to green energy and Tobago must not be left behind.”