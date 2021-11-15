403 new covid19 cases, 12 deaths on Monday – 5,341 cases in past 2 weeks

Photo courtesy CDC.

A STAGGERING 5,341 people have been infected with the covid19 virus in the past two weeks in this country with 174 deaths from the virus being recorded in that period.

Of the 5,341 infections, 403 were recorded on Monday according to the Ministry of Health's daily 4 pm update with 12 more deaths.

In all, 1,870 people have died from the virus since March, last year.

As of Monday, 62,670 people have contracted the virus locally since March 12, 2020 with 6,971 active cases. A total of 53,829 patients have recovered.

There are 83 people in step down facilities, 103 in State quarantine facilities and 6,044 people are known to be in self-isolation at home.

In the first week of November, there were 1,975 infections for a daily average of 282.14 and 76 deaths for a daily average that week of, 10.85.

In that week the daily cases were: Nov 1, 90 cases/13 deaths; Nov 2, 294 cases/11 deaths; Nov 3, 393 cases/nine deaths; Nov 4, 335 cases/10 deaths; Nov 5, 140 cases/14 deaths; Nov 6, 394 cases, 11 deaths; Nov 7, 329 cases and eight deaths.

In the second week of November, infections rose dramatically with 2,963 from Nov 8-14 for a daily average of 423.28 cases with 86 deaths in the same period, for a daily average of 12.28 deaths per day.

In the second week of November, the daily cases were: Nov 8, 354 cases/13 deaths; Nov 9, 305 cases/nine deaths; Nov 10, 512 cases/12 deaths; Nov 11, 509 cases/12 deaths; Nov 12, 535 cases/ten deaths; Nov 13, 403 cases/22 deaths; Nov 14, 345 cases with eight deaths.

The third week began on Monday November 15, with 403 cases and 12 deaths.

As of Monday, 632,571 people were partially vaccinated with the first dose of a two-dose regimen; 588,773 people had their second dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen; 38,823 people were vaccinated under the one-dose regimen. This means that 627,596 people are considered fully vaccinated in the country.

Under the additional primary dose for people who qualify (over age 60 or who are immunocompromised), 3,742 have gotten the third primary dose.

To date, 423,692 people have been tested for the virus with 184,488 of these tests being done at private facilities.