WPC Josanne George gives gifts of music, hope to children in need

WPC Josanne George wants to use her passion for music to help others. - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

As an artform today, music can be contagious as songs spread across the world within seconds of their release on the internet. For years musicians and artistes have used the popularity of their work to share positive messages, and WPC Josanne George hopes to do the same, using her passion for music to help others.

George works as a driver for the police band but has also filled temporary roles in the band's roster, playing the cymbals, tenor drums and saxophone, while volunteering at homes introducing children to music. Speaking with WMN at the Police Training Academy, St James, on Friday, George, 33, said she was grateful to give back to communities and is optimistic that her work as a musician and volunteer is also a valuable tool in fighting crime.

An Arima native, George joked she has always had music in her blood as her father, the late Lloyd George, served as secretary for the Melodians Steel Orchestra, and learnt to read music and play the steelpan when she was only seven.

A passion for music was not the only thing her father passed on to her, as she was also encouraged to give to the less fortunate as her father was a regular volunteer at homes for the elderly.

George carried this passion for music and helping others throughout her life, encouraging others to find their own rhythm even after joining the the police service in 2010, one year after her father's death.

"My dad didn't get to see me in the police service when I passed out, he passed away from cancer in 2009.

"My mom pushes me to do my best in everything but she recently passed away this year."Despite the loss of her parents, George said the lessons learnt from them stay with her as she continues working with communities in and out of uniform.

During her early years, George was assigned to the Inter Agency Task Force's (IATF) Hearts and Minds programme where she and other officers were involved in community outreach activities to build relations with residents and the police. In this role, she was called on to give guidance and support to children further developing her interest in community-based policing.

George was later assigned as the driver for the police band in 2012, and she began experimenting with the saxophone.

"In the police band you have to be a regular (officer) but I'm there as the driver, so by me being a part of the band interacting with the musicians I picked up the saxophone when I had some free time.

"My dad used to listen to Kenny G, so I liked how it sounded. I wasn't formally taught I just learned about it through trial and error until I got some guidance from Cpl Cambridge in the police band."

While she is not yet a permanent member of the band, George said she was accepted by her fellow musicians and was impressed with their passion for music and camaraderie. Noting the extensive rehearsal sessions before performances, she added that every note must be executed perfectly.

"The band is a very loving place, it's music so there's this bond that we all have in common.

"Even if we're done with formal practice we stay behind and play music, make up songs, there's always this positive energy.

"We rehearse months in advance because at the band we practise our instruments. We practise different songs. When you go out on the field you want to be able to execute your part perfectly."

Even after a long day at work, George still finds the time and energy to volunteer at Margaret Kistow Children's Home, Arima, where she is affectionately referred to a "'mummy" by most of the children. She admitted that while dividing time between her workplace in Port of Spain to her role as a helper in Arima can be exhausting, the value of giving back to children in need was worth it.

"My day is about a 16-hour day. Whether I leave work early or late I go there (the home), I would make dinner, breakfast, get them ready, bathe the little ones, sometimes if they have homework we have to help them out with it.

"Sometimes even in the night I'm there helping out and my children are understanding, so they also help out. My seven-year-old daughter helps the little ones to read while my 13-year-old son helps teach them mathematics."

George said encouraging this spirit of giving back to others was one of the most valuable lessons passed on from her parents and she has in turn encouraged it among her children. She said her son and daughter have been helpful even donating their toys and clothes without being asked and her fiance was also supportive.

George said something as simple as a hug or word of encouragement can make the world of difference in shaping a child's life. She said while some people may perceive children in homes as troublemakers, most times they simply needed guidance and care.

"Sometimes we get children that come out from some difficult homes and they come into the children's home with an attitude that nobody likes them and they can be very aggressive, quarrelling and fighting.

"Not everytime you have to yell at a child. In one case, I had to hug one child and reassure him that I loved him and was there for him. After he calmed down we spoke and he opened up on what was going on.

"From that day he became another child of mine.

"I even take the boys at the home to the barbershop for haircuts and it really made them feel appreciated and loved."

Owing to her commitments at the home, George said the Christmas season was usually the busiest time for her as she was involved in organising gifts and treats for the children. Apart from giving the children presents, she also takes them with her when distributing gifts and hampers to less fortunate families in the community which gives them the opportunity to be someone else's support.

"On Christmas day they get their presents but they also give gifts to other people so they can also learn how good it is to give.

"I also encourage them to listen to the stories other people are going through out there so they can make a difference in life."

"Sometimes the bigger ones will put on some character costumes like Mickey, Minnie Mouse or Elmo suits while others greet and talk to other people."

This year, George said that sponsors are needed, to keep the tradition going, for donations of toys and foodstuff for the treat and called on the public to do their part in giving back. She said outside of this, the police band will also host a Christmas concert for the children at the home on December 11 to get them interested in music.

"Most of the children aren't into the books and schoolwork so I try to encourage them to pick up a musical instrument instead of picking up something else.

"I try to get more children into music and most of the children in the community, I've gone to the (police) youth clubs to try and get them into holding that instrument instead of going the wrong direction in life.

"I will go with a bus, a maxi a car, if I have to make ten trips to make sure I have these children in these music programmes or participating in pan for Panorama, just to carry them somewhere not just have them in the home."

For George crime-fighting goes beyond patrols and arrests, and said it begins in families with an act of love and kindness and encouraged parents and relatives to not only be disciplinarians to but also a form of emotional support. She added that just as important as correcting children, listening to their problems can also help improve their relationship.

While she maintained that while her life as an officer, musician and a volunteer was still a work in progress, she was happy to be part of organisations that help empower others to find their rhythm and be their best.