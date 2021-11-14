Trinidad and Tobago women's 3x3 team eliminated from Americup main draw

TRINIDAD AND Tobago women’s team were eliminated from the 2021 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 Americup main draw after losing to the United States and Argentina on Saturday.

It was a baptism of fire for the tournament debutants of Chervelle Cox, Kielle Connelly, Kristin Rampersad and Nikiya Baptiste as they opened their account with a 22-2 whipping at the hands of the Americans.

Against Argentina, TT showed slight improvement, but were still outclassed 15-6 in their final chance at qualifying for the next round. That result brought to an end TT’s (men and women) campaign at the 3x3 Americup.

On Friday, the men’s team – Adrian Joseph (captain), Steven “Lighter” Lewis, Moriba De Freitas and Nathyon Lewis – started strongly by getting past Guyana 21-13 in their group B qualifier.

They were unable to replicate their winning start against Guatemala in the second match and lost 21-14.

Similarly, this result saw the men fall short of a main draw spot and they were automatically eliminated.